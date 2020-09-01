Football Football Sepp Blatter questioned in FIFA investigation in Switzerland Sepp Blatter was quizzed about suspected criminal mismanagement a day after Michel Platini was quizzed at the offices of Switzerland’s federal prosecutors. AP BERN 01 September, 2020 16:58 IST A criminal proceeding has been open against Sepp Blatter since September 2015 - Getty Images AP BERN 01 September, 2020 16:58 IST Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned on Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president Michel Platini.Blatter was quizzed about suspected criminal mismanagement at FIFA one day after Platini spent about three hours at the offices of Switzerland’s federal prosecutors.The 84-year-old Blatter waved as he arrived in Bern with his lawyer, Lorenz Erni.READ | Swiss parliament lifts immunity of Michael Lauber in FIFA investigation A criminal proceeding has been open against Blatter since the allegation was revealed in September 2015, though it was extended to Platini only three months ago.Blatter has also been a suspect since May in a second allegation linked to $1 million of FIFA money gifted in 2010 into the control of now-disgraced Caribbean soccer leader Jack Warner.Blatter has long denied wrongdoing during his 18-year FIFA presidency. His term ended following American and Swiss investigations of corruption in international soccer.Platini was favored to succeed his former mentor in a February 2016 election until the $2 million allegation ended his campaign.READ | FIFA suspends two more Haiti officials in sexual abuse inquiry Blatter instructed FIFA to pay Platini after the French soccer great asked for deferred salary from a decade earlier. Platini had been an advisor in Blatter’s first presidential term from 1998-2002.The FIFA ethics committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled there was no valid verbal or written contract to pay the money.Both men were banned from working in soccer by the FIFA ethics committee and removed from office. Blatter’s six-year ban expires next October. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos