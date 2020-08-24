Football Football Swiss parliament lifts immunity of Michael Lauber in FIFA investigation Special prosecutor Stefan Keller can now open criminal proceedings against Attorney General Michael Lauber over his handling of a high-profile FIFA investigation. Reuters ZURICH 24 August, 2020 18:13 IST Michael Lauber offered to resign after the court concluded he had covered up a meeting with Gianni Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding FIFA. - AP Reuters ZURICH 24 August, 2020 18:13 IST A Swiss parliamentary committee on Monday decided to waive Attorney General Michael Lauber's immunity, paving the way for special prosecutor Stefan Keller to open criminal proceedings against Lauber over his handling of a high-profile FIFA investigation.“Attorney General Michael Lauber is being suspected of abuse of office, violating confidentiality and favouritism by holding several non-recorded meetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Public Prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold and other people,” the immunity committee of Switzerland's lower house said in a statement on Monday.“The committee points out that lifting the immunity is necessary in order to gain the greatest possible transparency about these meetings in a criminal investigation,” the committee said. FIFA ethics body clears Infantino during Swiss criminal case Lauber offered to resign last month, with his last day of active duty set for August 31, after a court concluded he had covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding football's governing body.Special prosecutor Keller, who was appointed to review criminal complaints against Infantino and Lauber, opened criminal proceedings against Infantino and a regional prosecutor last month and had asked parliament to have Lauber's immunity waived. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos