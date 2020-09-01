Football Football Deigo Forlan leaves Penarol after second defeat in four games Penarol currently languishes in seventh place, six games after the league restarted following a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters MONTEVIDEO 01 September, 2020 11:18 IST Penarol has won only four times since Diego Forlan was appointed to his first managerial post last December. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MONTEVIDEO 01 September, 2020 11:18 IST Diego Forlan parted ways with Penarol on Monday after coaching the Uruguayan club for just 11 games, the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid player said.Forlan's team lost 2-0 at home to Wanderers on Sunday, their second defeat in four games.ALSO READ| Two PSG players test positive for COVID-19 “Its time to leave Penarol,” he tweeted. “I have no complaints, thats football.”The Montevideo club currently languishes in seventh place in the 16-team first division, six games after the league restarted following a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.It has won only four times since Forlan, a former Penarol and Uruguay striker, was appointed to his first managerial post last December. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos