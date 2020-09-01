Football

Deigo Forlan leaves Penarol after second defeat in four games

Penarol currently languishes in seventh place, six games after the league restarted following a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
MONTEVIDEO 01 September, 2020 11:18 IST

Penarol has won only four times since Diego Forlan was appointed to his first managerial post last December.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Reuters
MONTEVIDEO 01 September, 2020 11:18 IST

Diego Forlan parted ways with Penarol on Monday after coaching the Uruguayan club for just 11 games, the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid player said.

Forlan's team lost 2-0 at home to Wanderers on Sunday, their second defeat in four games.

ALSO READ| Two PSG players test positive for COVID-19

“Its time to leave Penarol,” he tweeted. “I have no complaints, thats football.”

The Montevideo club currently languishes in seventh place in the 16-team first division, six games after the league restarted following a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has won only four times since Forlan, a former Penarol and Uruguay striker, was appointed to his first managerial post last December.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related