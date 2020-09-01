David Silva tests postive for COVID-19

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.





ℹ Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/5Rs8gamWsT — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 31, 2020

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles