Football Football David Silva tests postive for COVID-19 David Silva who joined Sociedad from Manchester City on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian. Reuters San Sebastian (Spain) 01 September, 2020 00:14 IST The former Manchester City and current Real Sociedad player is asymptomatic and self-isolating. - Twitter/ Manchester City Reuters San Sebastian (Spain) 01 September, 2020 00:14 IST Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian. ℹ Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/5Rs8gamWsT— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 31, 2020 He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles