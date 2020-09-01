Football

David Silva tests postive for COVID-19

David Silva who joined Sociedad from Manchester City on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

San Sebastian (Spain) 01 September, 2020 00:14 IST

The former Manchester City and current Real Sociedad player is asymptomatic and self-isolating.   -  Twitter/ Manchester City

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

 

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles

