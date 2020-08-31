Football Football Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19 The tests were carried out before Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new Serie A season, due to start on September 19. Reuters 31 August, 2020 21:00 IST Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon. - Getty Images Reuters 31 August, 2020 21:00 IST Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday.The tests were carried out before Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on September 19.READ | Villa's Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford pulls out The players were not named and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad.Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon.The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos