Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19

Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday.

The tests were carried out before Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on September 19.

The players were not named and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon.

The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year.