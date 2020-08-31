Football Football England women to face Germany on return from COVID-19 hiatus England last played at the SheBelieves Cup in March where it lost to host United States and Spain and finished third in the four-team tournament. Reuters LONDON 31 August, 2020 17:01 IST England coach Phil Neville. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 31 August, 2020 17:01 IST England women will face two-time world champion Germany in a friendly on October 27 as they return to action for the first time in over seven months, the Football Association said on Monday.England last played at the SheBelieves Cup in March where it lost to host United States and Spain and finished third in the four-team tournament.England lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly last year at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 77,000. October's clash at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden will take place behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.“Germany away is a tough challenge but we know what we're capable of,” said England head coach Phil Neville, who will leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021.“I'm sure the players are excited about testing themselves against one of the best teams in the world.”Netherlands women's team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Neville in September, 2021. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos