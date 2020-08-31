Videos I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said his biggest job is to instill confidence in his players and believes they can fight with the big clubs on a long term. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 14:22 IST Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 14:22 IST I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta We stood together as a league: LeBron after Jacob Blake shooting Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical Serena Williams gunning for 24th Grand Slam More Videos Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal Napoli's New Normal - Fans welcomed back into stadiums Osaka gives Azarenka walkover in Western and Southern Open final Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka at Western and Southern Open Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League Lionel Messi - a career defined by numbers