Football Football Oyarzabal out of Spain squad after positive COVID-19 test Mikel Oyarzaba, 23, said he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine. Reuters 31 August, 2020 14:37 IST File picture of Mikel Oyarzabal - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 31 August, 2020 14:37 IST Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's UEFA Nations League squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.ALSO READ| Fulham sign midfielders Reed, Lemina from Southampton “I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test,” Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. “I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team.”Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding the side to a fifth-place finish. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos