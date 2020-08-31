Football EPL EPL Fulham signs midfielders Reed, Lemina from Southampton Newly-promoted Premier League club Fulham has permanently signed Southampton loanee Harrison Reed and signed Mario Lemina on a one-year loan. Reuters 31 August, 2020 12:27 IST Harrison Reed (Centre) was an integral part of Fulham's promotion-winning side and played every minute of its three Championship play-off games. - Getty Images Reuters 31 August, 2020 12:27 IST Fulham has strengthened its midfield ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina from Southampton.Reed, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Fulham, had signed a four-year contract with the option to extend by a year, the club said.“It's going to be an exciting season, it's a big challenge this year, but I can't wait to get going. I'm absolutely delighted to be here,” he told the club website.The 25-year-old was an integral part of Scott Parker's promotion-winning side and played every minute of its three Championship play-off games. Keane commits to Everton with five-year contract Lemina arrives on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The Gabon international joined Southampton from Juventus in 2017 and was loaned out to Turkish club Galatasaray last season.“I'm glad to be part of the project. I spoke with the manager and he's got some good ideas about the team, about everything he wants to do this season,” Lemina said.Fulham begins its Premier League campaign at home against FA Cup champions Arsenal on September 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos