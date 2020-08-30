Football EPL EPL Keane commits to Everton with five-year contract Everton centre-back Michael Keane signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club saying he wants to improve his performances. Reuters 30 August, 2020 21:18 IST Michael Keane has made 107 appearances in all competitions for Everton since signing from Burnley 2017. - ap Reuters 30 August, 2020 21:18 IST Everton defender Michael Keane has signed a new five-year contract, the club said on Sunday.Centre back Keane, 27, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025. FA handling of Maguire situation a mess, says Rooney “I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” he told evertontv. “The manager (Carlo Ancelotti) is one of the best there has been. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning.”Keane played every minute for Everton after the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season and has made 107 appearances in all competitions since signing from Burnley 2017. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos