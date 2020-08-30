Football Football Messi fails to show up for Barca's pre-season medical After announcing his decision to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi has skipped the club's coronavirus tests on Sunday. Reuters 30 August, 2020 16:27 IST Spanish media earlier reported that Lionel Messi is going to skip Barcelona's pre-season training. - Getty Images Reuters 30 August, 2020 16:27 IST Lionel Messi did not attend a pre-season medical with Barcelona on Sunday, a Barca club source confirmed, following his shock announcement on Tuesday that he wants to leave the club.Reuters footage showed players arriving for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning and Messi did not appear. He had been due at Barcelona's training ground at 10.15am local time. Players had been given staggered appointments throughout the morning until midday.Media reports on Saturday said Messi would not undergo a pre-season medical or attend training on Monday.The 33-year-old six-times world player of the year informed his lifelong club on Tuesday he wished to leave immediately, plunging Barca into new turmoil less than two weeks after its humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich. Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday: Spanish media report Messi's lawyers plan to invoke a clause in his four-year contract, signed in 2017, which would have allowed the forward to leave the club for free if he had requested it by June 10.They will argue that that date - nominally the end of the season - is now irrelevant after the coronavirus delays that led to the seasons extension and the team playing deep into August.Under the terms of the contract which expires in 2021, the only way Messi can leave without the clubs consent is if another club pays his release clause of 700 million euros. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos