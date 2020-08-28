Football EPL EPL Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp Captain Lionel Messi sent Barcelona a burofax earlier this week to inform the club that he wants to leave immediately. Reuters 28 August, 2020 19:13 IST Jurgen Klopp shut down any speculation of Lionel Messi joining Liverpool. - Getty Images Reuters 28 August, 2020 19:13 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would be interested in adding Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to his Premier League-winning squad but a deal is out of the question due to the astronomical amount of money involved.Messi stunned the football world earlier this week when he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after nearly two decades with the Catalan club.When asked if he would be happy to bring the Argentine forward to Anfield, Klopp said: “Interest? Yeah, who doesn't want Messi in their team. But no chance. The numbers are absolutely not for us. But... good player.”READ | Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan A study by French newspaper L'Equipe earlier this year said Messi earns €8.2 million per month from Barca, way more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St Germain striker Neymar, who earn €4.5 million and €3 million respectively.Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is one of the favourites to sign the six-times world player of the year who has won every major title with Barcelona.Some of Messi's best moments on the Camp Nou pitch came under the guidance of former Barca coach Guardiola, whose City side finished 18 points behind Liverpool in a distant second-place last season.“It would make it even more difficult to beat them (City),” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Community Shield match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Wembley.READ | Oh Barca, what a Messi situation! Camp Nou's crisis in memes “For the Premier League, it would be great. I would like to see it but I'm not sure if I will.”Klopp confirmed centre back Virgil van Dijk is fit to face Arsenal after recovering from a head injury sustained during Liverpool's pre-season friendly with RB Salzburg.“Virgil looks fine, he looks not good because he has the cut there, but apart from that it should be fine,” Klopp added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos