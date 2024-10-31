Chennai Super Kings retained former captain MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped player’ for just Rs. 4 crore ahead of this year’ Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.
This was made possible after the IPL reinstated a rule, originally introduced in 2008, which allows Indian players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years to enter the auction as uncapped players.
The rule, which had been scrapped in 2021, was revived following recent discussions around uncapped players.
Back in 2022, Dhoni was retained by CSK as its second player for Rs. 12 crore. Having led CSK to five IPL titles, Dhoni stepped down from captaincy ahead of last season, passing the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL mega auction retention updates: Ravindra Jadeja retained by Chennai Super Kings
- Gujarat Titans retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill top retentions
- Rajasthan Royals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
- IPL 2025 Retention LIVE Updates: Kohli, Pooran retained for 21 cr, Klaasen gets 23 cr; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer enter auction; Hardik to continue to MI captain
- Lucknow Super Giants retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Pooran picked for Rs 21 crore; Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav get Rs 11 crore each
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE