Chennai Super Kings retained former captain MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped player’ for just Rs. 4 crore ahead of this year’ Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

This was made possible after the IPL reinstated a rule, originally introduced in 2008, which allows Indian players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years to enter the auction as uncapped players.

The rule, which had been scrapped in 2021, was revived following recent discussions around uncapped players.

Back in 2022, Dhoni was retained by CSK as its second player for Rs. 12 crore. Having led CSK to five IPL titles, Dhoni stepped down from captaincy ahead of last season, passing the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.