IPL mega auction retention updates: Ravindra Jadeja retained by Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 18 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja in action against Punjab Kings during the IPL 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja in action against Punjab Kings during the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja in action against Punjab Kings during the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 18 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Though Jadeja retired from T20 International cricket after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 this year, his stocks did not diminish in the IPL.

The coveted all-rounder, who has 2,959 runs and 160 wickets in the IPL, was picked by the franchise in 2012. He has played for the side since, except the two seasons, 2016 and 2017, where it was not part of the tournament.

He was retained by the side along with Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), and Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore).

