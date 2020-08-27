Football

Oh Barca, what a Messi situation- Camp Nou's crisis in memes

Lionel Messi's wish to leave Barcelona has clubs all over the world lining up to sign the legendary striker. Meanwhile, a Twitter meme fest rages on, trying to make sense of the development.

27 August, 2020 15:25 IST

Lionel Messi's announcement of wanting to leave Barcelona triggered a Twitter meme fest.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Earlier this week Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club immediately, deepening the turmoil within the Catalan side less than two weeks after its humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Argentine let the club know of his decision by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties. The Barca skipper believes that there is a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free.

While the usual big clubs across Europe have been linked with the 33-year-old, the 'smaller' teams across the globe used social media to cash in what has turned out to be the most talked about football news this summer.

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters has followed a pattern of officially announcing the club's moves in the transfer market on Wednesdays. And it did not let go of the opportunity to join the Messi debate.

A partnership of Sunil Chetri and Messi at Bengaluru FC?

I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC promised to announce Messi's signing as early as Friday.

Odisha FC owner personally addressed fans' calls for the club sign Messi.

 

Messi loves the #10 jersey, wearing it for Barca and Argentina. And Sampdoria has that number free. That's one way to entice him...

 

League One side Burton Albion has a couple of trialists trying to impress the club ahead of the new campaign.

 

League Two side Grimsby Town was not happy about the 'leaked' news and picture...

 

Andy Murray jumped the gun and announced Messi's move to Scotland.

 

Shah Rukh Khan is said to be a very charming man, with a lot of pull...

 

Delhi Capitals said a bid for Messi has not been made. (Yet?)

 

Michael Jordan left Basketball to try his hand at Baseball. Will Messi do the same?

 

Or maybe Messi can join Jordan on the Chicago Bulls' list of legends?

 

While it was a bad season for Barcelona, San Antonio Spurs is doing better in its sport...

 

