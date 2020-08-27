Oh Barca, what a Messi situation- Camp Nou's crisis in memes

Earlier this week Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club immediately, deepening the turmoil within the Catalan side less than two weeks after its humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Argentine let the club know of his decision by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties. The Barca skipper believes that there is a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free.

While the usual big clubs across Europe have been linked with the 33-year-old, the 'smaller' teams across the globe used social media to cash in what has turned out to be the most talked about football news this summer.

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters has followed a pattern of officially announcing the club's moves in the transfer market on Wednesdays. And it did not let go of the opportunity to join the Messi debate.

Messi decides to leave one day before our Wednesday announcement — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 26, 2020

A partnership of Sunil Chetri and Messi at Bengaluru FC?

We aren't grazing for any traction, but this is just a picture of the boss with a couple of GOATS. pic.twitter.com/xcIs0owmjs — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 26, 2020

I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC promised to announce Messi's signing as early as Friday.

Okay. Next Friday https://t.co/nUzwjASnou — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 25, 2020

Odisha FC owner personally addressed fans' calls for the club sign Messi.

Messi loves the #10 jersey, wearing it for Barca and Argentina. And Sampdoria has that number free. That's one way to entice him...

Our No. jersey was free last time we checked...#Messi pic.twitter.com/pVbksLjrFu — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) August 25, 2020

League One side Burton Albion has a couple of trialists trying to impress the club ahead of the new campaign.

We can neither confirm nor deny the identity of our trialists tonight.#BAFChttps://t.co/t6J7QD1Tln — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) August 25, 2020

League Two side Grimsby Town was not happy about the 'leaked' news and picture...

We told you to start discussions with him secretly @LloydGriffith...Not leak it to the world press ♂#GTFC https://t.co/MUS467KE2M — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) August 25, 2020

Andy Murray jumped the gun and announced Messi's move to Scotland.

We were trying to keep that quiet until a deal was over the line, @andy_murray. https://t.co/vW0GrXScRq — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 26, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan is said to be a very charming man, with a lot of pull...

Delhi Capitals said a bid for Messi has not been made. (Yet?)

ANNOUNCEMENT



In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made. — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020

Michael Jordan left Basketball to try his hand at Baseball. Will Messi do the same?

Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball pic.twitter.com/zJqOQOYUlf — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 25, 2020

Or maybe Messi can join Jordan on the Chicago Bulls' list of legends?

While it was a bad season for Barcelona, San Antonio Spurs is doing better in its sport...