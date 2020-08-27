Football Football Oh Barca, what a Messi situation- Camp Nou's crisis in memes Lionel Messi's wish to leave Barcelona has clubs all over the world lining up to sign the legendary striker. Meanwhile, a Twitter meme fest rages on, trying to make sense of the development. Team Sportstar 27 August, 2020 15:25 IST Lionel Messi's announcement of wanting to leave Barcelona triggered a Twitter meme fest. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 27 August, 2020 15:25 IST Earlier this week Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club immediately, deepening the turmoil within the Catalan side less than two weeks after its humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.The Argentine let the club know of his decision by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties. The Barca skipper believes that there is a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free. While the usual big clubs across Europe have been linked with the 33-year-old, the 'smaller' teams across the globe used social media to cash in what has turned out to be the most talked about football news this summer.Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters has followed a pattern of officially announcing the club's moves in the transfer market on Wednesdays. And it did not let go of the opportunity to join the Messi debate. Messi decides to leave one day before our Wednesday announcement — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 26, 2020 A partnership of Sunil Chetri and Messi at Bengaluru FC? We aren't grazing for any traction, but this is just a picture of the boss with a couple of GOATS. pic.twitter.com/xcIs0owmjs— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 26, 2020 I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC promised to announce Messi's signing as early as Friday. Okay. Next Friday https://t.co/nUzwjASnou— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 25, 2020 Odisha FC owner personally addressed fans' calls for the club sign Messi. I can sign him https://t.co/rhTqGiPhgk pic.twitter.com/6lLaYxlXb6— Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) August 25, 2020 Messi loves the #10 jersey, wearing it for Barca and Argentina. And Sampdoria has that number free. That's one way to entice him... Our No. jersey was free last time we checked...#Messi pic.twitter.com/pVbksLjrFu— Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) August 25, 2020 League One side Burton Albion has a couple of trialists trying to impress the club ahead of the new campaign. We can neither confirm nor deny the identity of our trialists tonight.#BAFChttps://t.co/t6J7QD1Tln— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) August 25, 2020 League Two side Grimsby Town was not happy about the 'leaked' news and picture... We told you to start discussions with him secretly @LloydGriffith...Not leak it to the world press ♂#GTFC https://t.co/MUS467KE2M— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) August 25, 2020 Andy Murray jumped the gun and announced Messi's move to Scotland. We were trying to keep that quiet until a deal was over the line, @andy_murray. https://t.co/vW0GrXScRq— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 26, 2020 Shah Rukh Khan is said to be a very charming man, with a lot of pull... Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold? https://t.co/oplGLuxpFC pic.twitter.com/QSoJpsRsWi— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 26, 2020 Delhi Capitals said a bid for Messi has not been made. (Yet?) ANNOUNCEMENT In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made.— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020 Michael Jordan left Basketball to try his hand at Baseball. Will Messi do the same? Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball pic.twitter.com/zJqOQOYUlf— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 25, 2020 Or maybe Messi can join Jordan on the Chicago Bulls' list of legends? pic.twitter.com/tlrrCoul8V— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 25, 2020 While it was a bad season for Barcelona, San Antonio Spurs is doing better in its sport... who did this but also FYI Messi, @SanAntonioFC is undefeated https://t.co/EWaiG2v6OY pic.twitter.com/xK2poypK7l— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 25, 2020 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos