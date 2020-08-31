Transfers

Immobile extends Lazio contract after record season

In the Serie A season, Ciro Immobile, whose previous contract was due to expire in 2023, scored 36 goals to match Gonzalo Higuain’s Italian league record.

31 August, 2020
Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile of SS Lazio looks on during a friendly match against Triestina last Saturday in Auronzo di Cadore, Italy.   -  Getty Images

Rome 31 August, 2020 16:35 IST

Prolific scorer Ciro Immobile has extended his contract with Lazio through 2025.

His previous contract was due to expire in 2023.

“This is important, because Immobile had gained the attention of some big clubs, considering that he’s the European Golden Boot holder,” Lazio communications director Stefano De Martino said on Monday.

In the Serie A season that ended early August, Immobile scored 36 goals to match Gonzalo Higuain’s Italian league record.

Immobile also led Serie A in 2013-14 with 22 goals for Torino.

The new deal reportedly raises Immobile’s salary from 3.5 million euros ($4.2 million) to 4 million euros ($4.8 million) per season.

If he continues at his current pace, the 30-year-old Immobile should have no problem becoming Lazio’s all-time leading scorer. With 125 goals across all competitions, he currently sits third on the Roman club’s scoring chart behind Silvio Piola (149 goals) and Giuseppe Signori (127).

