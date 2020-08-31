Football

Serie A season to start on September 19

The last Serie A season ended only on August 2 after it was suspended for three months due of the coronavirus pandemic.

ROME 31 August, 2020 18:49 IST
Serie A

The news Serie A season is set to kickoff on September 19.   -  Getty Images

ROME 31 August, 2020 18:49 IST

Italy's top-flight Serie A football league will start on September 19, the Italian federation said, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

The last Serie A season ended on August 2 after having been interrupted for three months between March and June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

