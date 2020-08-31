Football Football Serie A season to start on September 19 The last Serie A season ended only on August 2 after it was suspended for three months due of the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters ROME 31 August, 2020 18:49 IST The news Serie A season is set to kickoff on September 19. - Getty Images Reuters ROME 31 August, 2020 18:49 IST Italy's top-flight Serie A football league will start on September 19, the Italian federation said, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.The last Serie A season ended on August 2 after having been interrupted for three months between March and June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos