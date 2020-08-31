Football Football Villa's Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford pulls out Grealish was not named by manager Gareth Southgate in the initial squad despite helping lift Villa out of the relegation zone with eight goals and six assists last season. Reuters 31 August, 2020 20:16 IST Jack Grealish was integral in helping keep Aston Villa up in the Premier League last season. Reuters 31 August, 2020 20:16 IST Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad on Monday for the first time as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.Grealish was not named by manager Gareth Southgate in the initial squad despite helping lift Villa out of the relegation zone with eight goals and six assists last season.READ | England withdraws Maguire from Nations League squad after trial in Greece Manchester United forward Rashford withdrew as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.“Gutted... never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.“I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country.”Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is also unavailable.“Without Rashford and Winks and following the addition of Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the England manager will now begin his preparations with a squad of 24,” the FA said in a statement.England travels to Reykjavik to play Iceland in its UEFA Nations League group opener on Saturday before facing Denmark in Copenhagen three days later. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos