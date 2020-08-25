England calls up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate picked defender Harry Maguire in his Nations League squad on Tuesday despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Centre back Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old is being represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday.

England captain Harry Kane is available for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark next month despite being in quarantine following a trip to the Bahamas.

United duo Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will all have chance to make their international debuts.

Southgate's England side has not played since November last year due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

England faces Iceland on September 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on September 8.