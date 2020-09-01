Football Football One more year in Milan for Ibrahimovic, announces contract extension Zlatan's extended stay is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million). His decision with bolster the Italian club as the 2020 season kicks off in September. AP 01 September, 2020 01:30 IST Zlatan's second stint at the club saw him score 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches, with AC Milan finishing sixth in the league and earning Europa League spot. - AC Milan/ Twitter AP 01 September, 2020 01:30 IST AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimovic will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic signed a one-season contract.The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).READ: Serie A season to start on September 19 Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri's season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.Serie A opens on September 19, although Ibrahimovic could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League's second qualifying round. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos