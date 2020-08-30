Football Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to sign new contract at AC Milan Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches. AP Milan 30 August, 2020 16:55 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. - AP Photo AP Milan 30 August, 2020 16:55 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan.“Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,” Ibrahimovic said upon his arrival at Milan’s Linate airport late Saturday.The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches. Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to Benjamin Button from 2008 film Seven-time European champion Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.“As I’ve always said, I’m not here to be a mascot. I’m here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be,” Ibrahimovic said in a video on Milan’s website.“We had a great last six months but we haven’t won anything,” he added.“This year I’ve got the chance to be here from the start so we’ve got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals.” Serie A opens Sept. 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos