Football Football Two PSG players test positive for COVID-19 PSG said that two of the club's players tested positive for coronavirus and have been subjected to appropriate health protocols. Reuters 01 September, 2020 10:01 IST PSG said that safety protocols have already been implemented for the two players who tested positive. - ap Reuters 01 September, 2020 10:01 IST Two Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity.But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus.Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19, said a club statement. The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols. Both now face missing PSG's belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Racing Lens on September 10 and at home to Olympique Marseille three days later.The pair both featured for the French club in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on August 23.