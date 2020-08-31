Football Football Messi misses start of Barcelona's pre-season training After skipping the pre-season medical tests, Lionel Messi was again absent at the training ground for Ronald Koeman's first session incharge of Barcelona. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 22:14 IST Lionel Messi is looking to force his way out of Barcelona. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 22:14 IST Lionel Messi skipped Barcelona's first pre-season training session on Monday according to various media reports.After skipping the pre-season medical tests on Sunday, Messi was absent again at the club's training ground. It was Ronald Koeman's first session since taking charge of the Catalan club.With the 33-year-old and his lawyers arguing that Messi no longer belongs to the club, it appears unlikely that the Argentine will rejoin training antime soon. READ | Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi departure They believe that there is a clause in his contract that allows him to depart for free this summer and it was activated via the burofax sent to the club hierarchy earlier this week.The club however maintains that the clause had to be activated by June 10 and the deadline has passed despite a prolonged season due to the pandemic.La Liga also backed up Barca's position on Sunday by announcing that the €700 million release clause in Messi's contract is still valid.The new La Liga season begins on September 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos