Messi misses start of Barcelona's pre-season training

Lionel Messi skipped Barcelona's first pre-season training session on Monday according to various media reports.

After skipping the pre-season medical tests on Sunday, Messi was absent again at the club's training ground. It was Ronald Koeman's first session since taking charge of the Catalan club.

With the 33-year-old and his lawyers arguing that Messi no longer belongs to the club, it appears unlikely that the Argentine will rejoin training antime soon.

They believe that there is a clause in his contract that allows him to depart for free this summer and it was activated via the burofax sent to the club hierarchy earlier this week.

The club however maintains that the clause had to be activated by June 10 and the deadline has passed despite a prolonged season due to the pandemic.

La Liga also backed up Barca's position on Sunday by announcing that the €700 million release clause in Messi's contract is still valid.

The new La Liga season begins on September 12.