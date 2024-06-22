MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Georgia vs Czechia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and streaming info of the Euro 2024 Group F clash between Georgia and Czechia at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) and Georgia’s defender #14 Luka Lochoshvili react after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Georgia at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 18, 2024.
Georgia’s forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) and Georgia’s defender #14 Luka Lochoshvili react after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Georgia at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Georgia’s forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) and Georgia’s defender #14 Luka Lochoshvili react after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Georgia at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

After losing to more fancied opponents despite yeoman-like performances in its opening Euro 2024 matches, Czechia and Georgia are aware that defeat will complicate their chances of reaching the knockout stage when they meet on Saturday.

While the Czechs dug in and defended mightily against Portugal only to lose to a stoppage-time goal, Georgia sizzled on its Euro debut with a never-say die effort against group leaders Turkey and was denied an equaliser by the width of a post in injury time. It ended up losing the match 3-1 after Turkey scored again in the dying seconds.

The results leave Georgia sitting at the bottom of Group F on goal difference but manager Willy Sagnol can take heart that his side, who is appearing in a major men’s tournament for the first time as an independent nation, will apply what it learned from the loss.

When asked what was missing against Turkey, the Frenchman and former Bayern Munich defender said: “A bit of talent, a bit of experience - the sort of things we’re only going to gain through being in tournaments like this. The more we play games like this the better we will be.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 22, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 match in India?
The Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Georgia /

Czechia /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Charles begin WI’s chase vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Peru plays out goalless draw against Chile in Group A
    Reuters
  4. Peru vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024, PER 0-0 CHI: Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Georgia vs Czechia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
  3. Peru vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Sanchez misses sitter, Football fever grips Texas
    Team Sportstar
  4. Peru vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024, PER 0-0 CHI: Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Charles begin WI’s chase vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Peru plays out goalless draw against Chile in Group A
    Reuters
  4. Peru vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024, PER 0-0 CHI: Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment