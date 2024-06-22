Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Belgium vs Romania Group E match?

Belgium will look to get its first points of the Euro 2024 campaign when it takes on Romania in the Group E clash at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday (June 23, 12:30 AM IST).

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for the match.

Who is Szymon Marciniak?

The 43-year-old is notable for officiating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina in Qatar. He was also the referee in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.

He will be assisted by countrymen Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the Video Assistant Referee and Bartosz Frankowski and Nejc Kajtazovic will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

Lithuania’s Donatas Rumšas will be the fourth official of the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR BELGIUM VS ROMANIA