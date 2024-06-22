MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Belgium vs Romania Group E match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Belgium vs Romania Group E match being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Szymon Marciniak.
Referee Szymon Marciniak. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Szymon Marciniak. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgium will look to get its first points of the Euro 2024 campaign when it takes on Romania in the Group E clash at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday (June 23, 12:30 AM IST).

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for the match.

Who is Szymon Marciniak?

The 43-year-old is notable for officiating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina in Qatar. He was also the referee in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.

He will be assisted by countrymen Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the Video Assistant Referee and Bartosz Frankowski and Nejc Kajtazovic will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

ALSO READ | Belgium locks horns with a fiery Romanian side

Lithuania’s Donatas Rumšas will be the fourth official of the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR BELGIUM VS ROMANIA

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)
Assistant referees: Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland) and Adam Kupsik (Poland)
Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Nejc Kajtazovic (Poland)
Fourth official: Donatas Rumšas (Lithuania)

