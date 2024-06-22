Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of BEL v ROU Group E match

Belgium will look to get its first points of the Euro 2024 campaign when it takes on Romania in the Group E clash at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday (June 23, 12:30 AM IST).

A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday. Belgium will be fretting over the potential for another early exit after crashing out at the first hurdle at the World Cup in Qatar less than two years ago.

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen in a press conference said, “We are still masters of our own destiny when it comes to qualifying for the next round, we still have matters in our own hands.”

Romania went through the qualifying campaign unbeaten and finished top of its group ahead of Switzerland and has lost only once in its past 16 games.

BELGIUM VS ROMANIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Belgium predicted XI (4-3-3): Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko

Romania pewdicted XI (4-3-3): Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu, R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu, Man, Dragus, Mihaila

(With inputs from Reuters)