German Cup: Leverkusen scores last-gasp winner to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-2

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen twice came from a goal down and scored a 90th-minute winner through Jonathan Tah as it snatched a 3-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday to reach the German Cup semifinals.

Tah was left completely unmarked to head in from close range and complete the comeback for the hosts, who faces Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, after it had twice cancelled out Stuttgart goals.

Leverkusen also maintained its unbeaten run across all competitions this season.

“Obviously this win gives us a big push, a lot of energy for the task ahead of us (on Saturday),” Tah said. “We are looking forward to it.”

Xabi Alonso’s team, whose most recent major title victory was the 1993 German Cup, are still in the mix for three titles this season, including the Europa League.

“What makes us strong is that we are focusing only on us,” Tah said. “We are not focusing on what could happen at the end of the season, and that is the we way we will keep going.”

The visitors took an 11th minute lead with Waldemar Anton’s looping header at the far post after he shook off his marker.

The hosts bounced back five minutes after the restart with Robert Andrich curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner but in the 58th he lost possession allowing Chris Fuehrich to drill in for a renewed Stuttgart lead.

It only lasted until the 66th when Florian Wirtz sent substitute Amine Adli through and he slotted the ball past keeper Alexander Nuebel in to make it 2-2.

With the game set for extra-time, Germany international Wirtz floated a deep, pin-point cross for Tah to snatch the winner.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserslautern are already through to the last four while Saarbruecken faces Borussia Moenchengladbach in the remaining quarterfinal on Wednesday.