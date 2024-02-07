MagazineBuy Print

Egypt names record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach

Egypt named Hossam Hassan as its new coach on Tuesday, with the team’s all-time leading scorer finally landing his dream job following the sacking of Portuguese Rui Vitoria.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 07:12 IST , CAIRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Egypt has put twin brothers in charge of its national football team with Hossam Hassan taking over as coach and Ibrahim Hassan as team director.
infoIcon

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) made the announcement in a brief statement, saying Hassan’s twin brother, Ibrahim Hassan, had also been appointed as Egypt’s team director.

Although the EFA initially said they were considering foreign candidates for the role, they swiftly brought in Hassan as a replacement for Vitoria, who was dismissed on Sunday after the Pharaohs exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage.

Hassan has made no secret of his desire to take up the job on numerous occasions, complaining that he was often overlooked despite being sufficiently qualified.

Critics have cited his fiery temper as a reason for him previously failing to land the job, as he has had various disciplinary problems.

In 2016, he was briefly remanded in custody for running after and attacking a photographer following the end of a local league game while in charge of Al Masry. Most recently, he was fined for breaking the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor during a league game in early 2023.

Although Hassan’s managerial stints have not yielded any trophies, he was often credited with helping unfancied teams punch above their weight. He has guided a handful of Egyptian clubs, including Cairo giants Zamalek, since beginning his coaching career in 2008, several months after he hung up his boots.

The 57-year-old enjoyed a decorated playing career, in which he won numerous titles with Cairo clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek. At international level, he won three Cup of Nations titles with Egypt and spearheaded their attack at the 1990 World Cup.

He is Egypt’s all-time leading scorer with 68 goals, 14 ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

