Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment

Egypt sacked Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria on Sunday, a week after its disappointing last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.

Vitoria’s deal was supposed to run until the 2026 World Cup but Egypt’s dismal Cup of Nations campaign, which culminated in a shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a 1-1 draw last Sunday, brought a premature end to his tenure.

The EFA said the 53-year-old and his entire backroom staff had been relieved of their duties. It also said that Mohamed Youssef, a former coach of Al Ahly who led the Egyptian giants to the African Champions League title in 2013, would take over on an interim basis.

“The association will also study the CVs of (some) foreign coaches,” the EFA added in a statement.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info

Vitoria was named Egypt’s boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed its run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier.

Things initially looked promising, with Egypt showing marked improvement in attack and comfortably booking its place at the Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. It also won its opening two games of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, it produced some lacklustre displays in the Ivory Coast, making it to the last 16 by virtue of three straight 2-2 draws before DR Congo ended its hopes of winning a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title.

Vitoria became the latest casualty of the tournament, following the departures of Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, Gambia’s Tom Saintfiet, Ghana’s Chris Hughton, Tunisia’s Jalel Kadri, Tanzania’s Adel Amrouche and Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset.