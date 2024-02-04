MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment

Vitoria’s deal was supposed to run until the 2026 World Cup but Egypt’s dismal Cup of Nations campaign brought a premature end to his tenure.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 23:50 IST , CAIRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Vitoria was named Egypt’s boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed its run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier.
Vitoria was named Egypt’s boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed its run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vitoria was named Egypt’s boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed its run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Egypt sacked Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria on Sunday, a week after its disappointing last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.

Vitoria’s deal was supposed to run until the 2026 World Cup but Egypt’s dismal Cup of Nations campaign, which culminated in a shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a 1-1 draw last Sunday, brought a premature end to his tenure.

The EFA said the 53-year-old and his entire backroom staff had been relieved of their duties. It also said that Mohamed Youssef, a former coach of Al Ahly who led the Egyptian giants to the African Champions League title in 2013, would take over on an interim basis.

“The association will also study the CVs of (some) foreign coaches,” the EFA added in a statement.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info

Vitoria was named Egypt’s boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed its run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier.

Things initially looked promising, with Egypt showing marked improvement in attack and comfortably booking its place at the Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. It also won its opening two games of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, it produced some lacklustre displays in the Ivory Coast, making it to the last 16 by virtue of three straight 2-2 draws before DR Congo ended its hopes of winning a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title.

Vitoria became the latest casualty of the tournament, following the departures of Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, Gambia’s Tom Saintfiet, Ghana’s Chris Hughton, Tunisia’s Jalel Kadri, Tanzania’s Adel Amrouche and Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Related Topics

Egypt /

AFCON 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: La Liga preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, La Liga: RMA lineup out, Madrid derby updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment
    Reuters
  4. Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India sets England 399-run target after Gill’s ton; Ashwin removes Duckett before Stumps
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  3. PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal: Jordan plots South Korea upset; Iran closes in on fourth title
    AFP
  5. Messi, Beckham booed after FIFA World Cup winner sits out in Hong Kong friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: La Liga preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, La Liga: RMA lineup out, Madrid derby updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment
    Reuters
  4. Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India sets England 399-run target after Gill’s ton; Ashwin removes Duckett before Stumps
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment