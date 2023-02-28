Football

Germany to bring in new faces as it rebuilds for Euro 2024 -Flick

The Germans, who suffered their second consecutive group-stage World Cup exit in Qatar in December, will be hoping to lay the foundations this year for a successful tournament in Germany in 2024.

Reuters
BERLIN 28 February, 2023 18:52 IST
FILE: Germany’s head coach Hansi Flick.

FILE: Germany’s head coach Hansi Flick. | Photo Credit: AP

A number of newcomers will feature in the Germany squad for the international matches against Peru and Belgium in March, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday as the team rebuild with an eye on the Euro 2024 tournament on home soil.

“We will make sure to have some new players with us,” Flick said. “It will be interesting to see some of the youngsters.”

“We want to use the team from now until the Euros to test young players,” he said.

Germany host Peru on March 25 and then Belgium three days later.

Several young players have already earned their Germany caps and are almost certain of a spot in the 2024 squad, including Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko among other.

Many more are expected to showcase their talents in the coming months as Flick looks to build a battleworthy team to make amends for their recent tournament debacles.

Four-time world champion Germany also crashed out of the Euros in 2021 in the Round of 16.

Germany has also had dwindling attendances in recent years with the national team far from selling out stadiums at home for their matches.

“It is about delivering the performance at the right time. It is important to see that the team is passionately fighting and giving something back to the fans,” Flick said.

“Whoever wants that can be with us on the road to Euro 24,” Flick said.

