Germany players to get 400,000 euros each in case of FIFA World Cup win: DFB

Reuters
BERLIN 25 September, 2022 22:09 IST
Germany‘s Ilkay Gundogan and teammates during training at DFB Campus in Frankfurt on September 20, 2022.

Germany‘s Ilkay Gundogan and teammates during training at DFB Campus in Frankfurt on September 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany players will each receive 400,000 euros ($390,000) if they lift the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Sunday after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team.

The bonus for the title win is up from 350,000 euros for the previous tournament in 2018, when Germany crashed out in the first round. When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each.

Clearing the group stage in Qatar will earn each player 50,000 euros while a spot in the last eight will net them 100,000 each.

Germany, desperate to make amends for their dismal 2018 performance, have been drawn in Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and Germany open their campaign against Japan on Nov. 23.

A semi-final spot is worth 150,000 euros each, while winning third-place would earn Germany's players 200,000 euros each.

Losing in the final would be rewarded with a 250,000 euro-bonus.

"We had intense discussions in a good and constructive atmosphere," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf following a meeting with team representatives Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Guendogan.

"At the end of the day we have found an acceptable solution for everyone."

