Flamengo players Gerson and Varela fight during training session

Flamengo said on its social media channels that "the issue between Gerson and Varela was resolved internally" and added the players "understood that such an episode is part of a hard-fought training session."

Published : Aug 16, 2023 10:45 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AP
Flamengo’s midfielder Gerson in action. (File Photo)
Flamengo's midfielder Gerson in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Flamengo’s midfielder Gerson in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Another punch-up was reported at Brazilian club Flamengo, this time between players.

Local media reported midfielder Gerson and Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela fought during Tuesday’s training session as the Rio de Janeiro club struggles to regroup after its Copa Libertadores elimination. Varela reportedly sustained a nose injury.

Flamengo said on its social media channels that “the issue between Gerson and Varela was resolved internally” and added the players “understood that such an episode is part of a hard-fought training session.”

The club did not specify if the players would face punishment. Neither Gerson nor Varela commented.

On July 30, Flamengo fired assistant coach Pablo Fernandez for punching striker Pedro in the face the day before in the dressing room after a 2-1 win against Atletico Mineiro in a Brazilian championship match. Pedro filed charges against Fernández.

Last week, defending Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo was eliminated by Paraguay’s Olimpia after a 3-1 defeat in Asuncion. The Paraguayans advanced to the quarterfinals on a 3-2 aggregate result. 

