MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea agrees deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports

Lavia signed for Manchester City in 2020 but made just two appearances for the club before joining Saints in July 2022 for 10.5 million pounds.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 09:47 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Romeo Lavia of Southampton looks on during a training session. (File Photo)
Romeo Lavia of Southampton looks on during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Romeo Lavia of Southampton looks on during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea has reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The BBC reported that Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds ($67.32 million) for the 19-year-old.

Inter’s Germany midfielder Gosens joins Union Berlin

Lavia signed for Manchester City in 2020 but made just two appearances for the club before joining Saints in July 2022 for 10.5 million pounds.

The defensive midfielder played 34 games in all competitions for the south-coast club, scoring once but was unable to prevent Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea’s British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

Related stories

Related Topics

Romeo Lavia /

Chelsea /

Southampton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic falls in first U.S. match since 2021, loses in doubles
    AP
  4. Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
    AP
  5. Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports
    Reuters
  2. Inter’s Germany midfielder Gosens joins Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. De Bruyne out for ‘three or four months’ with hamstring injury, says Guardiola
    AP
  4. PSG’s Senegal defender Diallo joins Qatar’s Al-Arabi
    Reuters
  5. Lionel Messi scores again as Inter Miami reaches Leagues Cup final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic falls in first U.S. match since 2021, loses in doubles
    AP
  4. Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
    AP
  5. Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment