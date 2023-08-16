MagazineBuy Print

PSG’s Senegal defender Diallo joins Qatar’s Al-Arabi

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but French media reported that the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal after Al-Arabi paid a 15 million euros ($16.35 million) transfer fee.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 07:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Abdou Diallo celebrates with Lionel Messi during PSG’s match against Club Brugge. (File Photo)
Abdou Diallo celebrates with Lionel Messi during PSG's match against Club Brugge. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Abdou Diallo celebrates with Lionel Messi during PSG’s match against Club Brugge. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain’s Senegal defender Abdou Diallo has joined Qatari side Al-Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but French media reported that the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal after Al-Arabi paid a 15 million euros ($16.35 million) transfer fee.

“I’ll always be a Parisian and grateful to have worn this shirt,” said the centre-back, who won two Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and a League Cup with the capital club.

Diallo came through the youth ranks at AS Monaco and made his debut in 2014 before winning Ligue 1 in 2017.

Manchester City defender Lewis signs new five-year contract

He joins the Qatar Stars League after playing 75 games for PSG in all competitions since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 after spending a season at fellow Bundesliga club Mainz 05.

The French-born player went out on loan last season to RB Leipzig, where he made 15 appearances and scored once, also helping them to win the German Cup.

Diallo, France’s former under-21 captain, has 23 caps for Senegal and helped them win the 2021 African Cup of Nations as well as featuring at last year’s World Cup.

Related Topics

Abdoulaye Diallo /

PSG

