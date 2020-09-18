Football Football Serie A: Higuain leaves Juventus, set for Miami switch Juventus has terminated the contract of striker Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent. Reuters 18 September, 2020 14:52 IST Gonzalo Higuain joined Juventus in 2016. - AP Reuters 18 September, 2020 14:52 IST Juventus has terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent, the Serie A champion has confirmed, with the Argentine forward closing in on a switch to David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champion.‘Many battles together’“There were many battles together, many goals scored, with many often decisive. Now the paths of Higuain and Juventus go their separate ways,” Juventus said in a statement.ALSO READ | Juventus coach Pirlo earns UEFA coaching qualificationInter Miami manager Diego Alonso said Higuain, 32, was close to joining the team as a free agent. “Gonzalo is finalising negotiations with the club and we hope this week to give the big news that he's our player,” Alonso told reporters. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos