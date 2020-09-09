Football Football Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns Cristiano Ronaldo hopes that “within a few months” fans could be back because they are the “joy” of the game. AP Stockholm 09 September, 2020 17:20 IST Cristiano Ronaldo is only the second male player to reach the century mark in international goals. - Getty Images AP Stockholm 09 September, 2020 17:20 IST Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadium to a circus without clowns.The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.“It’s like going to a circus without clowns, going to a garden without flowers,” Ronaldo said. “We don’t like that as players, but I’m already used to it. I do my pre-match meditation already knowing that the stadium will be empty.”Ronaldo said he even missed opposing fans.WATCH | Portugal Legend: Cristiano Ronaldo “It’s sad,” the Juventus forward said. “I like when I’m jeered in away matches, it motivates me. But health has to come first and we need to respect that. But it’s sad.”Ronaldo said he hoped that “within a few months” fans could be back because they are the “joy” of the game.With his goals against Sweden, Ronaldo became only the second male player to reach the century mark in international football. He trails only former Iran striker Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his national team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos