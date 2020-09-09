Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 165 matches for the national side alongside 28 assists and nine hat-tricks.

Enjoy some of the best moments from Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has now led his country to the European Championship title and Nations League trophy.