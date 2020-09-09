Videos Videos Portugal Legend: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 165 matches for the national side alongside 28 assists and nine hat-tricks. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 15:15 IST Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second male player to score 100 international goals. - TWITTER (UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE) Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 15:15 IST Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday.Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 165 matches for the national side alongside 28 assists and nine hat-tricks. Enjoy some of the best moments from Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has now led his country to the European Championship title and Nations League trophy. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.