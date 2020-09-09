Videos Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust Video footage earlier this week showed Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after England's 1-0 victory against Iceland. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 14:43 IST Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 14:43 IST England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.Video footage earlier this week showed Manchester United forward Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after England's 1-0 victory against Iceland in Reykjavik.The duo were subsequently removed from Southgate's squad and missed the goalless draw against Denmark on Tuesday.ALSO READ| Manchester United eyes another year of progress under Solskjaer “Trust needs to be rebuilt and that takes time,” Southgate told British media.“There has to be a consequence to what happened and then we've got to try to help them rebuild. Young people err more often than older people do. But that doesn't mean that you can hold that against them for ever.”Southgate said the youngsters would have been punished for their actions even if there was no quarantine in place.“I don't really understand how players could have felt that was acceptable. That is a puzzle to me. We talked about a COVID breach. Initially that was what we needed to take control of. We had to act quickly,” he said.ALSO READ| Nations League: Revamped France fight back to sink Croatia “What's emerged since means that whether there had been a COVID situation or not we'd have been sending the players home anyway. Everybody else needs to understand that's not going to be tolerated within an England camp.”Foden and Greenwood issued apologies in the aftermath of the incident, while the Football Association said they would be investigating the “unacceptable” breach of protocols. Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson - FedEx Cup champion US Open: Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach semis Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman More Videos Serena 'has some questions' before committing to French Open US Open: Great chance to win Slam - Thiem Hopefully I've ticked a few boxes - Malan on his England future Roglic not getting carried away by yellow jersey Johnson 'needed' the win after BMW Championship disappointment Djokovic sensationally disqualified from US Open Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open: Who said what Djokovic had no intent but rules are rules - Carreno Busta on Djokovic default