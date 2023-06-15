Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Man Utd, Leeds defender McQueen dies aged 70

Scotland international McQueen, an English title and FA Cup winner during his distinguished career, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 18:37 IST ,  LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
McQueen joined Leeds from Scottish club St Mirren in 1972 and helped his side win the English top-flight title in 1974.
McQueen joined Leeds from Scottish club St Mirren in 1972 and helped his side win the English top-flight title in 1974. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

McQueen joined Leeds from Scottish club St Mirren in 1972 and helped his side win the English top-flight title in 1974. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen died on Thursday aged 70, after a battle with dementia.

Scotland international McQueen, an English title and FA Cup winner during his distinguished career, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

His daughter Hayley, a  Sky Sports presenter, revealed in an interview in April that McQueen’s condition had been brought on by the heading footballs during his career.

ALSO READ
Premier League full schedule for 2023-24 season

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” a statement issued on behalf of the McQueen family said.

“We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for the club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life - not least during his recent battles with ill health.”

His death follows other high-profile former footballers who have passed away after being diagnosed with dementia, including England World Cup winners Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles.

McQueen was among the outstanding British central defenders of his era.

“Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen,” a statement from the Premier League club said.

“Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

McQueen joined Leeds from Scottish club St Mirren in 1972 and helped his side win the English top-flight title in 1974.

Gordon McQueen (center) of Leeds United FC watches as referee R Matthenson sends off Kevin Keegan from Liverpool FC and Billy Bremner (1942 -1997) of Leeds United FC for trading punches during a testy Charity Shield match at Wembley.

Gordon McQueen (center) of Leeds United FC watches as referee R Matthenson sends off Kevin Keegan from Liverpool FC and Billy Bremner (1942 -1997) of Leeds United FC for trading punches during a testy Charity Shield match at Wembley. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He played a key role in Leeds’ run to the 1975 European Cup final but missed the defeat against Bayern Munich in the showpiece due to suspension.

McQueen moved to Leeds’ bitter rivals United in 1978, scoring in its 3-2 FA Cup final loss against Arsenal in 1979.

He went on to win the FA Cup with United against Brighton in 1983 before leaving Old Trafford for Chinese club Seiko two years later.

McQueen won 30 Scotland caps between 1974 and 1981, missing out on the 1978 World Cup due to injury after being selected in the initial squad.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Leeds United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Man Utd, Leeds defender McQueen dies aged 70
    AFP
  3. Muzumdar in race to become Baroda head coach
    PTI
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Preivew, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Man Utd, Leeds defender McQueen dies aged 70
    AFP
  2. BAN vs AFG Test, 2nd day: Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
    AFP
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Preivew, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Back to the Beautiful game: Vanuatu looks to bury horrors of Covid-19 with a return to football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Jude Bellingham given Zidane’s No. 5 after completing move to Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Man Utd, Leeds defender McQueen dies aged 70
    AFP
  3. Muzumdar in race to become Baroda head coach
    PTI
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Preivew, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment