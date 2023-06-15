Premier League schedule for 2023-24 season

Published : Jun 15, 2023 13:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

The Premier League released the full schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

Defending champion Manchester City will start its opening campaign against the promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Runner-up Arsenal will play Fulham in a home match at the Emirates.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will start its season with a home game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino will face the newly-promoted Luton Town in his first Premier League match as Chelsea manager.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will start the new season against Newcastle United, which secured Champions League spot by finishing fourth last season and sent the Reds to the Europa League.

Full Premier League schedule for the 2023-24 season August 26, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs Arsenal v Fulham Brentford v Crystal Palace Brighton v West Ham Burnley v Aston Villa Chelsea v Luton Town Everton v Wolves Man Utd v Nott’m Forest Newcastle v Liverpool Sheff Utd v Man City September 2, 2023 Arsenal v Man Utd Brentford v AFC Bournemouth Brighton v Newcastle Burnley v Spurs Chelsea v Nott’m Forest Crystal Palace v Wolves Liverpool v Aston Villa Luton Town v West Ham Man City v Fulham Sheff Utd v Everton September 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Everton v Arsenal Fulham v Luton Town Man Utd v Brighton Newcastle v Brentford Nott’m Forest v Burnley Spurs v Sheff Utd West Ham v Man City Wolves v Liverpool September 23, 2023 Arsenal v Spurs Brentford v Everton Brighton v AFC Bournemouth Burnley v Man Utd Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Fulham Liverpool v West Ham Luton Town v Wolves Man City v Nott’m Forest Sheff Utd v Newcastle September 30, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal Aston Villa v Brighton Everton v Luton Town Fulham v Chelsea Man Utd v Crystal Palace Newcastle v Burnley Nott’m Forest v Brentford Spurs v Liverpool West Ham v Sheff Utd Wolves v Man City October 7, 2023 Arsenal v Man City Brighton v Liverpool Burnley v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest Everton v AFC Bournemouth Fulham v Sheff Utd Luton Town v Spurs Man Utd v Brentford West Ham v Newcastle Wolves v Aston Villa October 21, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves Aston Villa v West Ham Brentford v Burnley Chelsea v Arsenal Liverpool v Everton Man City v Brighton Newcastle v Crystal Palace Nott’m Forest v Luton Town Sheff Utd v Man Utd Spurs v Fulham October 28, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Burnley Arsenal v Sheff Utd Aston Villa v Luton Town Brighton v Fulham Chelsea v Brentford Crystal Palace v Spurs Liverpool v Nott’m Forest Man Utd v Man City West Ham v Everton Wolves v Newcastle November 4, 2023 Brentford v West Ham Burnley v Crystal Palace Everton v Brighton Fulham v Man Utd Luton Town v Liverpool Man City v AFC Bournemouth Newcastle v Arsenal Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa Sheff Utd v Wolves Spurs v Chelsea November 11, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle Arsenal v Burnley Aston Villa v Fulham Brighton v Sheff Utd Chelsea v Man City Crystal Palace v Everton Liverpool v Brentford Man Utd v Luton Town West Ham v Nott’m Forest Wolves v Spurs November 25, 2023 Brentford v Arsenal Burnley v West Ham Everton v Man Utd Fulham v Wolves Luton Town v Crystal Palace Man City v Liverpool Newcastle v Chelsea Nott’m Forest v Brighton Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth Spurs v Aston Villa December 2, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa Arsenal v Wolves Brentford v Luton Town Burnley v Sheff Utd Chelsea v Brighton Liverpool v Fulham Man City v Spurs Newcastle v Man Utd Nott’m Forest v Everton West Ham v Crystal Palace December 5, 2023 Aston Villa v Man City Brighton v Brentford Everton v Newcastle Fulham v Nott’m Forest Luton Town v Arsenal Sheff Utd v Liverpool Spurs v West Ham Wolves v Burnley Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth December 6, 2023 Man Utd v Chelsea December 9, 2023 Aston Villa v Arsenal Brighton v Burnley Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Chelsea Fulham v West Ham Luton Town v Man City Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth Sheff Utd v Brentford Spurs v Newcastle Wolves v Nott’m Forest December 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town Arsenal v Brighton Brentford v Aston Villa Burnley v Everton Chelsea v Sheff Utd Liverpool v Man Utd Man City v Crystal Palace Newcastle v Fulham Nott’m Forest v Spurs West Ham v Wolves December 23, 2023 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd Crystal Palace v Brighton Fulham v Burnley Liverpool v Arsenal Luton Town v Newcastle Man City v Brentford Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth Spurs v Everton West Ham v Man Utd Wolves v Chelsea December 26, 2023 AFC Bournemouth v Fulham Arsenal v West Ham Brentford v Wolves Brighton v Spurs Burnley v Liverpool Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Man City Man Utd v Aston Villa Newcastle v Nott’m Forest Sheff Utd v Luton Town December 30, 2023 Aston Villa v Burnley Crystal Palace v Brentford Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Newcastle Luton Town v Chelsea Man City v Sheff Utd Nott’m Forest v Man Utd Spurs v AFC Bournemouth West Ham v Brighton Wolves v Everton January 13, 2024* AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Arsenal v Crystal Palace Brentford v Nott’m Forest Brighton v Wolves Burnley v Luton Town Chelsea v Fulham Everton v Aston Villa Man Utd v Spurs Newcastle v Man City Sheff Utd v West Ham *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 and 20 January January 30, 2024 Aston Villa v Newcastle Fulham v Everton Luton Town v Brighton Nott’m Forest v Arsenal Spurs v Brentford West Ham v AFC Bournemouth Wolves v Man Utd Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd January 31, 2024 Liverpool v Chelsea Man City v Burnley February 3, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest Arsenal v Liverpool Brentford v Man City Brighton v Crystal Palace Burnley v Fulham Chelsea v Wolves Everton v Spurs Man Utd v West Ham Newcastle v Luton Town Sheff Utd v Aston Villa February 10, 2024 Aston Villa v Man Utd Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v AFC Bournemouth Liverpool v Burnley Luton Town v Sheff Utd Man City v Everton Nott’m Forest v Newcastle Spurs v Brighton West Ham v Arsenal Wolves v Brentford February 17, 2024 Brentford v Liverpool Burnley v Arsenal Everton v Crystal Palace Fulham v Aston Villa Luton Town v Man Utd Man City v Chelsea Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth Nott’m Forest v West Ham Sheff Utd v Brighton Spurs v Wolves February 24, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Man City Arsenal v Newcastle Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest Brighton v Everton Chelsea v Spurs Crystal Palace v Burnley Liverpool v Luton Town Man Utd v Fulham West Ham v Brentford Wolves v Sheff Utd March 2, 2024 Brentford v Chelsea Burnley v AFC Bournemouth Everton v West Ham Fulham v Brighton Luton Town v Aston Villa Man City v Man Utd Newcastle v Wolves Nott’m Forest v Liverpool Sheff Utd v Arsenal Spurs v Crystal Palace March 9, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd Arsenal v Brentford Aston Villa v Spurs Brighton v Nott’m Forest Chelsea v Newcastle Crystal Palace v Luton Town Liverpool v Man City Man Utd v Everton West Ham v Burnley Wolves v Fulham March 16, 2023 Arsenal v Chelsea Brighton v Man City Burnley v Brentford Crystal Palace v Newcastle Everton v Liverpool Fulham v Spurs Luton Town v Nott’m Forest Man Utd v Sheff Utd West Ham v Aston Villa Wolves v AFC Bournemouth March 30, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Everton Aston Villa v Wolves Brentford v Man Utd Chelsea v Burnley Liverpool v Brighton Man City v Arsenal Newcastle v West Ham Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace Sheff Utd v Fulham Spurs v Luton Town April 2, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Arsenal v Luton Town Brentford v Brighton Burnley v Wolves Nott’m Forest v Fulham West Ham v Spurs April 3, 2024 Chelsea v Man Utd Newcastle v Everton 20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd 20:00 Man City v Aston Villa April 6, 2024 Aston Villa v Brentford Brighton v Arsenal Crystal Palace v Man City Everton v Burnley Fulham v Newcastle Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth Man Utd v Liverpool Sheff Utd v Chelsea Spurs v Nott’m Forest Wolves v West Ham April 13, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd Arsenal v Aston Villa Brentford v Sheff Utd Burnley v Brighton Chelsea v Everton Liverpool v Crystal Palace Man City v Luton Town Newcastle v Spurs Nott’m Forest v Wolves West Ham v Fulham April 20, 2024 Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth Brighton v Chelsea Crystal Palace v West Ham Everton v Nott’m Forest Fulham v Liverpool Luton Town v Brentford Man Utd v Newcastle Sheff Utd v Burnley Spurs v Man City Wolves v Arsenal April 27, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Brighton Aston Villa v Chelsea Everton v Brentford Fulham v Crystal Palace Man Utd v Burnley Newcastle v Sheff Utd Nott’m Forest v Man City Spurs v Arsenal West Ham v Liverpool Wolves v Luton Town May 4, 2024 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth Brentford v Fulham Brighton v Aston Villa Burnley v Newcastle Chelsea v West Ham Crystal Palace v Man Utd Liverpool v Spurs Luton Town v Everton Man City v Wolves Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest May 11, 2024 AFC Bournemouth v Brentford Aston Villa v Liverpool Everton v Sheff Utd Fulham v Man City Man Utd v Arsenal Newcastle v Brighton Nott’m Forest v Chelsea Spurs v Burnley West Ham v Luton Town Wolves v Crystal Palace May 19, 2024 Arsenal v Everton Brentford v Newcastle Brighton v Man Utd Burnley v Nott’m Forest Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Liverpool v Wolves Luton Town v Fulham Man City v West Ham Sheff Utd v Spurs All fixtures start at the same time in the last gameweek