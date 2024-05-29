MagazineBuy Print

Greenland applies for membership to CONCACAF

Greenland would be the 42nd member of the continental association if approved.

Published : May 29, 2024 10:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Home to some 56,000 people, Greenland would surpass some existing CONCACAF nations in population.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Home to some 56,000 people, Greenland would surpass some existing CONCACAF nations in population. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Home to some 56,000 people, Greenland would surpass some existing CONCACAF nations in population. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Greenland has applied to become a member of CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, the Football Association of Greenland said on Tuesday.

Greenland would be the 42nd member of the continental association if approved.

“Our application for membership in CONCACAF marks a significant step forward for our ambitions to compete at a higher level,” Greenland national football team manager Morten Rutkjaer said in a statement.

“We have worked hard to get here and I am convinced that that this will inspire our players and develop our soccer culture.”

Greenland’s football governing body said it had begun a strategic collaboration with the Icelandic football union to bolster the programme’s international ambitions and to help run home games.

The application to CONCACAF was formally submitted on May 13.

Home to some 56,000 people, Greenland would surpass some existing CONCACAF nations in population, including Anguilla and Montserrat.

“Through our connections among the existing member countries in CONCACAF, we will expand our knowledge and network, so that we know what to prepare for with all national teams and club teams,” said Rutkjaer.

