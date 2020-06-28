Hamburg misses Bundesliga promotion, Heidenheim to face Werder in play-off

Former European and German champion Hamburg SV missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga as it crashed to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen on Sunday, which was the final matchday of the second division season.

Heidenheim grabbed third place despite losing 3-0 to Arminia Bielefeld and will face 16th-placed Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in a promotion/relegation playoff over two legs.

If you can't beat Sandhausen at home, then you don't deserve to play in the promotion play-off.



Congratulations to Heidenheim. We can't put our disappointment into words.#nurderHSV #HSVSVS pic.twitter.com/8mgfhWD3Zg — HSV English (@HSV_English) June 28, 2020

Hamburg, relegated two years ago for the first time in its history, finished fourth despite needing just a point from its game.

The side was 2-0 down after 21 minutes through an own goal from Rick van Drongelen and Kevin Behrens's quick break. An Aaron Hunt penalty in the second half gave Hamburg renewed hope.

Behrens, however, grabbed his second goal with a spot-kick in the 84th to kill off Hamburg's chances of top-flight football, before Mario Engels added a fourth in the 89th and former Hamburg player Dennis Diekmeier fired in number five with the last kick of the game.

Second division champion Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart have won automatic promotion, securing first and second place respectively before Sunday's matches.

Paderborn and Fortuna Duesseldorf were relegated from the Bundesliga.