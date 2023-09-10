MagazineBuy Print

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany manager ahead of Euro 2024

Germany said team director Rudi Voller would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 20:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Hansi Flick. (FILE PHOTO)
Hansi Flick. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Hansi Flick. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men’s national football team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship.

The German football federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Voller would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund.

Germany hasn’t won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

Flick said after the loss to Japan that he wanted to stay as coach. Sunday’s announcement came hours after he led the team in a public training session attended by fans.

