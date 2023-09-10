Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men’s national football team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship.
The German football federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Voller would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund.
Germany hasn’t won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year’s World Cup.
Flick said after the loss to Japan that he wanted to stay as coach. Sunday’s announcement came hours after he led the team in a public training session attended by fans.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Hansi Flick sacked as Germany manager ahead of Euro 2024
- Indian sports news wrap, September 10
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Third inspection at 8:30 PM, Overs set to be reduced after rain delay - IND vs PAK updates
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Weather Updates Colombo, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops; Inspection at 8 PM
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Inspection at 8 PM
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE