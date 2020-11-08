Harry Kane defends himself over Brighton penalty incident

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has hit back at accusations he dived to win a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last Sunday, insisting there would have been no debate if the incident had taken place in a different area of the pitch.

Kane went down in the penalty area after Adam Lallana was ruled to have fouled him as he climbed for a header. The England striker then stepped up to dispatch the spot kick.

Kane was criticised by television pundits for the manner in which he won the penalty but the 27-year-old expressed no doubt he had been fouled.

“I think it’s clear that both of us were challenging for the ball. I tried to shield the ball my way and someone came through the back of me,” Kane told British media.

“Unless you’re going to completely take physical contact out of the game, you’re going to get decisions where it's a 50-50 call, and that's all that was.”

'No debate'

“I’m not going to cry if I don’t get it. I’m not going to go over the top if I do get it. I got the decision, scored a goal and moved on from there... If that was from a goal kick, I don’t think there’s any debate at all.”

The Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League but victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday would move them temporarily to the top of the table.

Kane believes his side has the ability to mount a serious title challenge.

“When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say we’ve got enough to win a title,” he said. “This is a season where I don’t think one team's going to run away with it.”