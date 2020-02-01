IWL: Sreebhumi FC holds Bangalore United FC to a goalless draw

Bangalore United FC was held to a goalless draw by West Bengal club Sreebhumi FC in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Saturday.

Both sides created several chances but could not convert. The best chance fell to BUFC in the 83rd minute, when Paromita Sit missed a sitter in a one-on-one situation.

Bangalore United defender Jagriti Nirmalkar suffered an injury to her shoulder after a collision. Jagriti was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and discharged. Jagriti escaped major injury, but is set to miss at least one match.

In another encounter, Nepal footballer Sabitra Bhandari slammed five goals in Gokulam Kerala FC’s 7-0 win over Odisha Police. Gokulam Kerala FC moved to the top of Group ‘B’ with three win in as many matches.



The results

Bangalore United FC 0 drew with Sreebhumi FC 0; Gokulam Kerala FC 7 (Sabitra Bhandari 7, 52, 53, 74, 84, Agbo Esperence 90, Grace Hauhnar 90) bt Odisha Police - 0.