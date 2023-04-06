Super Cup 2023: Full Schedule, When, where to watch in India, Date, Time, Venue

The Super Cup is returning after a four-year hiatus, with the tournament taking place in Kerala.

While the qualifiers have already started, the group stages will start on April 8, with Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) runner-up Bengaluru FC taking on Sreenedi Deccan, after it beat Neroca FC in the first qualifier.

Defending ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan will play Gokulam Kerala in its first Super Cup match on April 10th. League Shield winner Mumbai City FC will either play Real Kashmir or the Chruchill Brothers in its first match on April 11.

Kolkata giant East Bengal FC will start its Super Cup campaign against Odisha FC on April 9.

How many groups are there in Super Cup 2023?

Teams have been divided into four groups in the Super Cup.

Group A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab, Sreenedi Deccan

Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, Aizawl FC

Group C: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, Gokulam Kerala

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, Real Kashmir/Churchill Brothers

Super Cup 2023 full schedule Group Stages April 8- Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 8- Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 9- Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 9: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 10: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 10: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode *April 11: Mumbai City FC vs Real Kashmir/Churchill Brothers (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 11: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 12: Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters FC (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 12: RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC (8:30 PM IST), EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 13: Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 13: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 14: Gokulam Kerala vs FC Goa (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 14: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode *April 15: Real Kashmir/Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 15: NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 16: RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 16: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 17: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 17: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 18: Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 18: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode *April 19: NorthEast United FC vs Real Kashmir/Churchill Brothers (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri April 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri *- denotes team is yet to be decided Semifinals April 21: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode April 22: Winners Group B vs Winners Group D (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri Final April 25: Winners Semi-Final 1 vs Winners Semi-Final 2 (8:30 IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Super Cup 2023 qualifiers’ results Qualifier Playoff (April 3): Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA (NEROCA won 3-1 on penalties) Qualifier 1 (April 5): Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA (Sreenidi won 4-2) Qualifier 2 (April 5): Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC- 8:30 PM IST (Gokulam won 5-2) Qualifier 3 (April 6): TRAU vs Aizawl FC- 5:00 PM IST (Aizawl FC won 1-0) Qualifier 4 (April 6): Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers- 8:30 PM IST

When is the Super Cup 2023 starting?

The Indian Super Cup 2023 will be starting on April 8.

Where will the India Super Cup 2023 be held?

All Super Cup 2023 matches will happen across two stadiums- The MS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode and the Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri- both in Kerala.

Where to watch the Indian Super Cup 2023 live in India on TV?

The live telecast of Super Cup 2023 can be seen on Sony Sports TV channels.

How to live-stream the Indian Super Cup 2023 on mobile, laptop?

The live streaming of Super Cup 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and official website.