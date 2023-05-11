Football

Japan legend Honda leaves Cambodia post after five years

In Honda’s swan song, the hosts came third in the five-team group after losses to Indonesia and Myanmar in the men’s tournament, which is played by under-22 teams.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia 11 May, 2023 12:08 IST
Honda, an Asian Cup winner with his country who also played for AC Milan, had previously said he would bring an end to his five-year tenure after the Games.

Honda, an Asian Cup winner with his country who also played for AC Milan, had previously said he would bring an end to his five-year tenure after the Games. | Photo Credit: AP/HENG SINITH

Japan football legend Keisuke Honda left his post as Cambodia’s general manager on Thursday, after a disappointing Southeast Asian Games on home soil.

In his swan song, the hosts came third in the five-team group after losses to Indonesia and Myanmar in the men’s tournament, which is played by under-22 teams.

“A project in Cambodia that started in 2018 has ended,” the 36-year-old former attacking midfielder wrote on Twitter, adding he “wasn’t able to finish the last tournament with a satisfying result”.

The Cambodian football association also said it was “regretful” that Honda’s team could not make it past the group stage.

Cambodia’s SEA Games run started brightly with a 4-0 win over unfancied Timor-Leste. But a draw against the Philippines and two subsequent defeats meant they would not make the semi-finals.

Because he lacked the requisite qualifications, Honda was never listed as an official coach, but he led the team and was on the sidelines for matches.

As a player, Honda represented his country 98 times and turned out for clubs in Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

