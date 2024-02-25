Honduras striker Alberth Elis remains in hospital on Sunday morning, according to media reports, after being put into a coma following a serious head injury during Bordeaux’s Ligue 2 match against Guingamp.
According to the press, the Bordeaux player underwent successful surgery on Saturday night after being placed in an induced coma.
Bordeaux has not confirmed this information, citing medical confidentiality.
Elis, 28, was knocked unconscious just 40 seconds into the game when he met a cross and collided with the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis.
Although Gomis recovered quickly, Elis was knocked unconscious and was treated for several minutes before being evacuated.
Elis, nicknamed “La Panterita” (“Little Panther”), made his name with Houston in the MLS before moving to Europe in 2020 when he joined Portuguese side Boavista. He moved to Bordeaux in 2021.
Since making his international debut in 2014, Elis has won 64 caps for Honduras, scoring 13 goals.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin overtakes Kumble for most wickets in Tests in India
- Honduras striker Elis in hospital after serious head injury
- Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf dislocates shoulder, ruled out of PSL 2024
- IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin equals Kumble for most five-wicket hauls for India in Tests
- Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Pujara falls for 46 as SAU loses 8; Baroda concedes lead to Mumbai
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE