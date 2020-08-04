Football Football Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women’s game in India: FIFA official Sara Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded Delhi Football's collaborative effort with the AIFF to improve infrastructure for women’s development. PTI New Delhi 04 August, 2020 18:15 IST The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be India's second tryst with hosting a major FIFA event, having hosted the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. - Twitter @IndianFootballTeam PTI New Delhi 04 August, 2020 18:15 IST India staging the U-17 women’s World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth.Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football Delhi on Monday, Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded the state association’s collaborative effort with the national federation to improve infrastructure for women’s development.READ: U-17 World Cup to be held in India from 17 Feb 2021India hosted the U-17 men’s World Cup in 2017.Indian player Dalima Chhibber said only a “better culture” can uplift women’s football and felt things were looking much better than what it was before.“We need to develop the culture of girl’s football at the club level as well as school and college level. Participation of girls in football have significantly grown in Delhi in the last few years and with new competitions more girls will be encouraged to play football which was not the case when I started to play football in Delhi,” said Dalima.Women’s football can only develop if it got “equal opportunity” like the men and Sweden’s U-23 national coach Yvonne Ekroth said a level playing field was the only way forward.ALSO READ: Kritina Devi looking to forge own path at FIFA U17 Women's World CupThat women needed to create space for themselves in both administration and coaching was emphasised by Lauren Duncan, the manager of the national team of South Africa.“The condition of women’s football in South Africa is pretty similar to India. We need more females in administration and coaching to provide a more comfortable environment to players,” said Duncan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos