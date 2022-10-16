Football

Hull City goal posts get the chop due to height violation

Kickoff against Birmingham City was delayed as officials used measuring tape to determine that the goal at the MKM Stadium was too big and that they would need time to reduce its size before recalibrating the goal line technology.

Reuters
16 October, 2022 21:46 IST
16 October, 2022 21:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Match officials had decided to press ahead with that game as neither team would gain an advantage since they switch sides at halftime.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Match officials had decided to press ahead with that game as neither team would gain an advantage since they switch sides at halftime. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kickoff against Birmingham City was delayed as officials used measuring tape to determine that the goal at the MKM Stadium was too big and that they would need time to reduce its size before recalibrating the goal line technology.

Hull City's goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday's Championship match against Birmingham City.

Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring tape to determine that the goal at the MKM Stadium was too big and that they would need time to reduce its size before recalibrating the goal line technology.

"The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start," Hull City said in a statement.

Different-sized goals had helped Cardiff City beat Wigan in the Championship last weekend when their third goal in the 3-1 win at the DW Stadium came off the underside of the crossbar, which was also two inches too high.

Match officials had decided to press ahead with that game as neither team would gain an advantage since they switch sides at halftime.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us